"30 Years and a Day - Youths' Revolution" Exhibition, unveiled at Cotroceni National Museum. The exhibition "30 Years and a Day - the Youths' Revolution", a tribute to the martyr heroes who sacrificed their lives fighting for freedom and democracy and that marks 30 years since the collapse of the communist regime in Romania, was unveiled at the Cotroceni National Museum on Thursday. The event is organized by the Cotroceni National Museum, in partnership with the National News Agency AGERPRES, the Goethe Institute, the Czech Center and the master's degree program "History of Communism in Romania" within the History Faculty of the University of Bucharest. The museum's general director, Liviu Jicman, said that the exhibition represents a sign of memory and gratitude for all those who died in the days before, during and after the Romanian Revolution. The Deputy General Manager of AGERPRES National News Agency, Cristina Mihaela Tatu, underlined that the images presented in the exhibition are unique, with each photograph having its story. She mentioned that some of the photographs displayed were taken by photojournalist Sorin Lupsa, who is still working for AGERPRES. The president of the December 21 Association, Doru Maries, told the young participants in the event that they must never forget that many of those who sacrificed their lives in December 1989, in order for them to grow up in freedom, were their age. The coordinator of the Master's Degree Program "History of Communism in Romania" from the Faculty of History of the University of Bucharest, Matei Gheboianu, said that it is important to mark the events that took place 30 years ago. "If we look at the 30 years that have passed since 1989, we will see that they have not been easy. (...) Young people need to learn, to be aware that democracy and freedom are maybe much harder to keep than other symbols," said Gheboianu. The opening of the exhibition was followed by the conference "30 Years and a Day. The Memory and History of the 1989 Revolution in Today's Society".AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]