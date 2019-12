Romania's Government Sees 2020 Budget Deficit at 3.6% on Higher Revenues, Lower Spending

Romania's 2020 budget includes total spending of RON399.22 billion (35.4% of GDP), revenues of RON358.59 billion (31.8% of GDP) and a cash deficit of 3.6% of GDP, according to the government's fiscal-budgetary strategy released