December 12, 2019

Song composed by Denmark's ambassador, recorded with Bravissimo Children's Choir, dedicated to MagicHOME.

A song composed by Denmark's ambassador to Romania and the Republic of Moldova, Soren Jensen, recorded with the Bravissimo Children's Choir, will be dedicated to supporting MagicHOME - Parents' Refuge. MagiCAMP does great things here, in Romania. We are trying to draw attention to the efforts of MagiCAMP. In this case, through a song and a video. Last year, the video "Christmas with You" contributed to raising 33,000 euros for MagicHOME. This year, with the exceptional help of the Bravissimo Children's Choir, we hope to attract even more donations. Help us help MagiCAMP to spread the magic, said Soren Jensen, according to a release sent to AGERPRES by the embassy. The Danish Embassy recalls that, since 2017, MagicHOME has been housing children with serious illnesses and their families in the 14 houses and apartments in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, Targu-Mures, Craiova, Vienna and Chisinau. Over 2,000 children and their parents already lived in MagicHOME and were offered over 1,000 free night stays, meals and transport. Since November, two years after the start of the campaign #TogetherforMagicHOME, the house with 30 accommodation places next to the Bucharest Oncological Institute and the Fundeni Clinical Institute, is ready to welcome guests. MagicHOME Fundeni, an investment of over 700,000 euros, also houses the MagiCAMP Child and Parent Counseling and Support Center, as well as a food and materials warehouse, the press release informs. "We are honored to have also this year, among MagiCAMP's friends and supporters, the Danish Embassy," say Melania Medeleanu and Vlad Voiculescu, founders of MagiCAMP. The expenses for the MagicHOME project are covered exclusively by individual donations and sponsorships. The project can be supported by sending a text message with the word MAGIC, to 8844 (for 2 euros) or 8864 (for 4 euros). Companies can join by redirecting 20pct of the profit/income tax paid to the state, at no cost to the organization. Business people who want to get involved can support the projects of the MagiCAMP Association at https://magicamp.ro/contact/.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

