December 12, 2019

Iohannis: I will not agree in any form with Finnish proposal regarding multiannual financial framework
Dec 12, 2019

AGERPRES special correspondent, Catalin Alexandru, reports: President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that he does not agree with the proposal of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union regarding the future multiannual financial framework, showing that, among others, the money allotted for cohesion policy are "too few". "I completely disagree with this Finnish proposal. We are not happy from any point of view and it seems we're not the only ones. The proposal does not satisfy us at all. Essential matters are missing, for example flexibility between funds, the money allotted for cohesion are too few for the common agricultural policy, the allotment of money and conditionalities also do not satisfy us. The agricultural policy and cohesion are extremely important to us. In this sense, I will not agree in any form with this Finnish proposal and, certainly, we will reach what is proposed in the conclusions - to delegate to the President of the Council the work of elaborating a new draft," stated Iohannis, upon arriving at the European Council's meeting. The head of state mentioned that the agenda of the reunion also features other topics, "very complicated" topics, such as the climate change. "In what regards the climate change there is a proposal for a discussion regarding a very ambitious objective - climate neutrality until 2050, this meaning, practically, reducing emissions by a lot. For our economies in the eastern part of the Union it's a very complicated objective, which can be obtained, but only at high expense. We desire part of this expense be supported, obviously, from the European budget, so from European funds, but the discussion will not be simple at all and I believe we will have more councils on these two topics," the head of state claimed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

