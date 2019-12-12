 
December 12, 2019

Black October: Half of EU countries had lower industrial production than in October 2018
Dec 12, 2019

Black October: Half of EU countries had lower industrial production than in October 2018.

>>> Germany, Estonia, Slovakia and Romania, the most significant EU decline in industrial production By Jerom Bolt The industrial production decreased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the European Union in October, compared to the similar period of 2018. In total, 14 states reported (...)

Strengthening cooperation in security, proposed by ForMin Aurescu to Greek counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the head of the Greek diplomacy, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which takes place in Athens. "The two ministers discussed the (...)

Romania Seeks to Drop Extra Capital Requirements for Private Pension Funds Romania's liberal government will eliminate additional capital requirements imposed on private pension fund administrators by the previous Cabinet, finance minister Florin Citu said Friday.

PM Orban: Liberalisation of electricity, natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January;there will be a transition period Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the liberalisation of the electricity and natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January 2020, but there will be a transition period of 6-9 months. He brought to mind on Friday that he has scheduled a meeting with representatives of (...)

Carturesti Chain Opens New Bookstore In Bucharest; Reaches 36 Units In Romania Bookstore chain Carturesti, owned by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, has opened a new unit in capital Bucharest, within shopping center Bucuresti Mall, reaching 36 bookstores in Romania.

Romanian PM announces third budget correction for the year, despite only two allowed Liberal PM Ludovic Orban, who has taken over from the Social Democratic government last month, announced in a blitz government session on Friday morning that a new budget correction would be applied on Monday. It is aimed to refuel the reserve fund of the government for payments to local (...)

​Hearings in major corruption inquiry expand to former Social Democratic ministers An inquiry into an alleged bribery case affecting several MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) expanded on Friday with hearings involving former ministers of the same party, including ex-deputy PM Mihai Fifor.

President Iohannis: Preparation of Multiannual Financial Framework handed over to Presidency of European Council AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Friday that within the European Council meeting it was decided for the preparation of the Multiannual Financial Framework be hand over to the Presidency of the European Council. "The matter (...)

 

