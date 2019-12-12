DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest

DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest. Bucharest, Dec 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Thursday with the United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and with Italy's Ambassador Marco Giungi, with bilateral cooperation in the field being the main topic addressed. According to a statement from the Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES, during the discussions with Andrew Noble, the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom, as well as the prospects of intensifying the defence cooperation as essential elements for the security and stability of our country and of the region Romania is part of, in the current geostrategic context. The British diplomat's visit to the MApN headquarters was a good opportunity to discuss issues of common interest regarding cooperation with the United Kingdom, both from a bilateral perspective, in an allied context, but also regarding Brexit. Also on Thursday, Minister Ciuca met at the headquarters of the MApN and with the ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Marco Giungi, the two officials discussing bilateral cooperation in the field, but also about Italy's participation in the NATO Multinational Brigade in Craiova. Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Ambassador Marco Giungi analyzed the topics included in the joint statement adopted by the allies after the NATO meeting in London this month, with an emphasis on the implementation of insurance measures and the presence of allies on the eastern flank, the quoted source informed. In this context, the minister thanked the Italian ambassador for his country's contribution to the consolidation of the Eastern flank of the Alliance through the participation, this year, of the Italian Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in the NATO consolidated air police mission for the Romanian airspace. In the spirit of NATO's omnidirectional approach, the Romanian minister of defence emphasized the support that our country gives to efforts to counter terrorism and to design stability beyond the allied borders. At the same time, the two officials stressed the importance of continuing and amplifying the practical cooperation between the two armies, by continuing the exercises, both bilaterally and in multinational format, the MApN also informs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]