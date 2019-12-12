 
Romaniapress.com

December 12, 2019

DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest
Dec 12, 2019

DefMin Ciuca meets British, Italian ambassadors in Bucharest.

Bucharest, Dec 12 /Agerpres/ - Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, met on Thursday with the United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, and with Italy's Ambassador Marco Giungi, with bilateral cooperation in the field being the main topic addressed. According to a statement from the Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES, during the discussions with Andrew Noble, the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom, as well as the prospects of intensifying the defence cooperation as essential elements for the security and stability of our country and of the region Romania is part of, in the current geostrategic context. The British diplomat's visit to the MApN headquarters was a good opportunity to discuss issues of common interest regarding cooperation with the United Kingdom, both from a bilateral perspective, in an allied context, but also regarding Brexit. Also on Thursday, Minister Ciuca met at the headquarters of the MApN and with the ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Marco Giungi, the two officials discussing bilateral cooperation in the field, but also about Italy's participation in the NATO Multinational Brigade in Craiova. Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Ambassador Marco Giungi analyzed the topics included in the joint statement adopted by the allies after the NATO meeting in London this month, with an emphasis on the implementation of insurance measures and the presence of allies on the eastern flank, the quoted source informed. In this context, the minister thanked the Italian ambassador for his country's contribution to the consolidation of the Eastern flank of the Alliance through the participation, this year, of the Italian Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft in the NATO consolidated air police mission for the Romanian airspace. In the spirit of NATO's omnidirectional approach, the Romanian minister of defence emphasized the support that our country gives to efforts to counter terrorism and to design stability beyond the allied borders. At the same time, the two officials stressed the importance of continuing and amplifying the practical cooperation between the two armies, by continuing the exercises, both bilaterally and in multinational format, the MApN also informs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Strengthening cooperation in security, proposed by ForMin Aurescu to Greek counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the head of the Greek diplomacy, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which takes place in Athens. "The two ministers discussed the (...)

Romania Seeks to Drop Extra Capital Requirements for Private Pension Funds Romania's liberal government will eliminate additional capital requirements imposed on private pension fund administrators by the previous Cabinet, finance minister Florin Citu said Friday.

PM Orban: Liberalisation of electricity, natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January;there will be a transition period Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the liberalisation of the electricity and natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January 2020, but there will be a transition period of 6-9 months. He brought to mind on Friday that he has scheduled a meeting with representatives of (...)

Carturesti Chain Opens New Bookstore In Bucharest; Reaches 36 Units In Romania Bookstore chain Carturesti, owned by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, has opened a new unit in capital Bucharest, within shopping center Bucuresti Mall, reaching 36 bookstores in Romania.

Romanian PM announces third budget correction for the year, despite only two allowed Liberal PM Ludovic Orban, who has taken over from the Social Democratic government last month, announced in a blitz government session on Friday morning that a new budget correction would be applied on Monday. It is aimed to refuel the reserve fund of the government for payments to local (...)

​Hearings in major corruption inquiry expand to former Social Democratic ministers An inquiry into an alleged bribery case affecting several MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) expanded on Friday with hearings involving former ministers of the same party, including ex-deputy PM Mihai Fifor.

President Iohannis: Preparation of Multiannual Financial Framework handed over to Presidency of European Council AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Friday that within the European Council meeting it was decided for the preparation of the Multiannual Financial Framework be hand over to the Presidency of the European Council. "The matter (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |