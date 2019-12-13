 
Exhibition dedicated to Romanian Revolution, opened by Prince of Wales at ICR London
The photo exhibition called "Apertures of a Revolution. Photos from December 1989," organised by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London in partnership with AGERPRES National News Agency opened on Thursday in the UK capital by the Prince of Wales, alongside Romania's Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Dan Mihalache, an ICR release informed. The exhibition visually depicts the story of the Romanian Revolution using photographs taken 30 years ago in Timisoara and Bucharest. Ambassador Dan Mihalache thanked the Prince of Wales for the high honor to celebrate together with the Romanian people the exceptional moments of courage in search of freedom from December 1989. On this occasion, activity coordinator of the ICR London Magda Stroe presented Prince Charles the Romanian the artists who are visiting schools in the UK, within the "Legacies of Courage" educational project, dedicated to the Romanian Revolution. The event was attended by members of the Romanian community in London, AGERPRES photojournalist Sorin Lupsa, one of the authors of the photos which were on display, as well as British partners of the Romanian Cultural Institute in London and Romania's Embassy. At the end of the visit, Ambassador Dan Mihalache and AGERPRES Director General Claudia Nicolae offered the Prince of Wales a photography from the exhibition, displaying the message "Our children will be free." The event continued with the screening of the documentary called "After the Revolution," a witness of the Romanian society immediately after the fall of the communist regime, followed by a series of Q&A with film director Laurentiu Calciu and producer Rupert Wolfe Murray. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)    

