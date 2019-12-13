President Iohannis: The result of UK election, very good for Romanians there

President Iohannis: The result of UK election, very good for Romanians there. AGERPRES special correspondent Catalin Alexandru reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday stated that the result of the parliamentary election in the UK is "very good" for the Romanians living there, considering that British PM Boris Johnson wants a Brexit with an agreement. "This result is very good for the Romanians living in the UK, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party wanted - and I think that they still want - a Brexit with an agreement, that certain agreement negotiated with the EU, which is a good agreement that protects our Romanians, giving them significant rights, and that's why I have said it so many times, and now it seems to me that we're getting close to this solution, that the best option there is, if we reach that Brexit moment, is to at least have a Brexit with an agreement, and this is what will happen, it seems," Iohannis said in Brussels. He said he was pleased with the result of the parliamentary election in the UK, voicing hope at the same time that, with "a clear majority," the Brexit will be achieved with an agreement. "All I can say is that I am pleased with the result obtained there, in the sense that there is now a clear majority that, we all hope, will carry out the Brexit with an agreement, obviously," said the head of the state. British PM Boris Johnson scored a very clear victory in the early polls that took place on Thursday, with the Conservative Party winning 326 seats of the total 650 of the House of Commons, according to the official partial results released on Friday. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]