Romanian PM announces third budget correction for the year, despite only two allowed
Dec 13, 2019
Liberal PM Ludovic Orban, who has taken over from the Social Democratic government last month, announced in a blitz government session on Friday morning that a new budget correction would be applied on Monday. It is aimed to refuel the reserve fund of the government for payments to local authorities.
[Read the article in HotNews]