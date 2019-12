Carturesti Chain Opens New Bookstore In Bucharest; Reaches 36 Units In Romania

Bookstore chain Carturesti, owned by Nicoleta Dumitru and Serban Radu, has opened a new unit in capital Bucharest, within shopping center Bucuresti Mall, reaching 36 bookstores in Romania.