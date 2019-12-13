 
December 13, 2019

Strengthening cooperation in security, proposed by ForMin Aurescu to Greek counterpart
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting on Friday with the head of the Greek diplomacy, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Council of Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which takes place in Athens. "The two ministers discussed the Black Sea security agenda, in which context Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored the importance of strengthening the Multinational Brigade in Romania and also proposed the strengthening of cooperation in security between the two countries," reads a press release of MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) sent to AGERPRES. The two officials hailed the very good current stage of bilateral relations, based on traditional historical and cultural ties, and also on their common interest at regional and European level. The two ministers appreciated the upward trend of economic exchanges, which reached almost 2 billion euros last year, and supported the need for continuing efforts in using the existing potential for the further development of economic and sectoral cooperation, as well as mutual investments. Bogdan Aurescu underscored the need for strengthening high level strategic dialogue between the two states, including in what concerns the regional stability and security. In this context, he underscored the importance of celebrating 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year, and invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Romania on this occasion. The Greek Minister accepted the invitation. The Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister went on to highlight the role of the Romanian community in Greece, which, alongside the Greek community in Romania, represents an important element of the bilateral relations, making cultural and economic relations between the two states more dynamic. Aurescu underscored the need to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the regional formats, including at trilateral and quadrilateral level. Both officials reiterated their common support for the Western Balkan states' European aspirations, namely their standpoint according to which discussions at EU level how to make the accession methodology more efficient must not lead to a blockage of the already ongoing processes. Discussions between the two Foreign Affairs Ministers occasioned also an exchange of opinions on topics of common interest on the European agenda. Thus, they hailed the results of yesterday's election in the UK, which are likely to clarify what will happen next with the Brexit. Moreover, they discussed about the development of bilateral cultural cooperation, including through using the opportunities offered by the fact that in 2021 Timisoara and Elefsina, alongside Novi Sad, will be European cultural capitals. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

