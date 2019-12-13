 
Romaniapress.com

December 13, 2019

PM Orban: Liberalisation of electricity, natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January;there will be a transition period
Dec 13, 2019

PM Orban: Liberalisation of electricity, natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January;there will be a transition period.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the liberalisation of the electricity and natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January 2020, but there will be a transition period of 6-9 months. He brought to mind on Friday that he has scheduled a meeting with representatives of the parties supporting the Government in Parliament in order to discuss the draft law repealing the "harmful" articles of Gov't Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.114 and amending others. "In respect to articles of the OUG referring to the liberalisation of energy and natural gas market, our option is in favour of a period of transition, meaning we don't get to liberalisation as of 1 January, a transition period of six-nine months, so that there will be a preparation of companies, from the ones in production to the ones in distribution and supply, also a preparation of the consumer. Moreover, in this period we aim, as it is also written in the Governing Programme, to adopt the normative act defining the vulnerable consumer and the support package for the vulnerable consumer, taking into account the liberalisation of the price in electricity and natural gas," PM Orban stated when asked whether prices in electricity and natural gas are to be liberalised starting 1 January. He added that the market was liberalised until the issuance of OUG 114, which set a new maximal administrative price at which the producer can sell natural gas and electricity toward household consumer. "The effect was disastrous for the economy. Currently, the energy and natural gas price is very high for producers and industrial consumers, which leads to the decrease of competitiveness of the Romanian companies on the European market," the PM argued. On Friday, the PM participates in the General Assembly meeting of members of the Coalition for Romania's Development. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu conveys new US Ambassador accession to Visa Waiver is of outmost importance to Romanians Foreign Affairs Minister Bodgan Aurescu welcomed on Saturday agreed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, in which context the Romanian official brought to mind the objective, of an outmost importance to Romanians, of (...)

Football: UEFA rules no racist behaviour at UEFA European Qualifiers match between Romania and Sweden The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided that at the match between Romania's and Sweden's national teams, taking place on the National Arena of Bucharest, on 15 November, in the UEFA European qualifiers, there was no racist behaviour of Romanian supporters, as guest players (...)

Basescu: European Parliament to debate resolution on Romanian Revolution People's Movement Party (PMP) MEP and former president Traian Basescu announces that the European Parliament (EP) will start a debate in Strasbourg on Monday on a resolution concerning the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, which is going to be voted on in the EP's plenary session on (...)

US Embassy in Bucharest announces Ambassador Hans Klemm has left Romania US Embassy in Bucharest has announced on Saturday that Ambassador Hans Klemm has completed his mandate and left Romania today. "Thank you for the warmth you welcomed me with everywhere in Romania. Happy holidays to everyone!," reads the message Ambassador Hans Klemm sent, according to (...)

ForMin Aurescu to receive Saturday new US ambassador in Bucharest Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will receive on Saturday the ambassador agreed of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, for presenting the copies of his credentials, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Adrian (...)

UDMR Covasna demands that President acknowledge Tokes Laszlo's merits for sparking 1989 Revolution The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Covasna, Tamas Sandor, demands that President Klaus Iohannis acknowledge the merits that Bishop Tokes Laszlo had during the December 1989 Revolution. He mentioned on Friday afternoon, at a press conference, that Tokes Laszlo (...)

Romania has the fastest growth in the EU of GDP and Actual Individual Consumption / capita in the period 2016-2018 By Constantin Radut Today the EU Statistical Office, Eurostat, has released information on two important indicators regarding the living standards and economic power of the EU member states. Their significance is special in the current situation in which Brexit weakens Europe's economic (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |