Private Pension Funds in Romania Had Assets of RON61.53B End-September. The assets managed by private pension funds (Pillar II and Pillar III) reached RON61.53 billion (EUR12.95 billion) after the first nine months of 2019, up 24.04% compared with end-2018, data from the country's financial supervision authority ASF showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]