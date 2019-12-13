 
CITR: Sales Of Insolvent Firms’ Surplus Assets At EUR242M In Last Three Years
The value of transactions with non-core assets carried out by insolvency firm Casa de Insolventa Transilvania (CITR) for insolvent companies has reached EUR242 million over the last three years, of which 63% were real estate assets, namely, real estate goods and turnkey businesses, as per an (...)

ForMin Aurescu conveys new US Ambassador accession to Visa Waiver is of outmost importance to Romanians Foreign Affairs Minister Bodgan Aurescu welcomed on Saturday agreed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, in which context the Romanian official brought to mind the objective, of an outmost importance to Romanians, of (...)

Football: UEFA rules no racist behaviour at UEFA European Qualifiers match between Romania and Sweden The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided that at the match between Romania's and Sweden's national teams, taking place on the National Arena of Bucharest, on 15 November, in the UEFA European qualifiers, there was no racist behaviour of Romanian supporters, as guest players (...)

Basescu: European Parliament to debate resolution on Romanian Revolution People's Movement Party (PMP) MEP and former president Traian Basescu announces that the European Parliament (EP) will start a debate in Strasbourg on Monday on a resolution concerning the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, which is going to be voted on in the EP's plenary session on (...)

US Embassy in Bucharest announces Ambassador Hans Klemm has left Romania US Embassy in Bucharest has announced on Saturday that Ambassador Hans Klemm has completed his mandate and left Romania today. "Thank you for the warmth you welcomed me with everywhere in Romania. Happy holidays to everyone!," reads the message Ambassador Hans Klemm sent, according to (...)

ForMin Aurescu to receive Saturday new US ambassador in Bucharest Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will receive on Saturday the ambassador agreed of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, for presenting the copies of his credentials, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Adrian (...)

UDMR Covasna demands that President acknowledge Tokes Laszlo's merits for sparking 1989 Revolution The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Covasna, Tamas Sandor, demands that President Klaus Iohannis acknowledge the merits that Bishop Tokes Laszlo had during the December 1989 Revolution. He mentioned on Friday afternoon, at a press conference, that Tokes Laszlo (...)

Romania has the fastest growth in the EU of GDP and Actual Individual Consumption / capita in the period 2016-2018 By Constantin Radut Today the EU Statistical Office, Eurostat, has released information on two important indicators regarding the living standards and economic power of the EU member states. Their significance is special in the current situation in which Brexit weakens Europe's economic (...)

 

