Romania’s GDP Per Capita Expressed In PPS At 65% Of EU Average In 2018

Romania’s GDP Per Capita Expressed In PPS At 65% Of EU Average In 2018. Romania won two percentage points in the EU average of the GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS), reaching 65% of the EU average, compared to 63% in 2017, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]