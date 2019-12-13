Romania has the fastest growth in the EU of GDP and Actual Individual Consumption / capita in the period 2016-2018



By Constantin Radut Today the EU Statistical Office, Eurostat, has released information on two important indicators regarding the living standards and economic power of the EU member states. Their significance is special in the current situation in which Brexit weakens Europe's economic (...)