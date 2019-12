E.ON Invests Over EUR90M in Distribution Network in 2019

E.ON Invests Over EUR90M in Distribution Network in 2019. Delgaz Grid, E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, invested RON428 million (over EUR90 million) in 2019, mostly in upgrading gas and electricity distribution networks, it said in a press release (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]