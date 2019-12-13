 
Romaniapress.com

December 13, 2019

Value of total assets administered in private pension system reaches almost 13bn euros
Dec 13, 2019

Value of total assets administered in private pension system reaches almost 13bn euros.

The value of total assets under administration, at the level of the entire private pension system, reached 61.53 billion lei (12.95 billion euros), on September 30, 2019, increasing by 24.04pct compared to December 2018, according to a release of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) regarding the evolution of the private pensions market in the first nine months of 2019. At the end of September 2019, the share of private pensions in Gross Domestic Product was 6.22pct compared to 5.22pct in December 2018. "This evolution shows us that the pension funds offer high returns, in the long term, under the condition of a prudent risk dispersion. We are confident that this positive evolution will continue next year, when we hope to witness the emergence of the first occupational pension funds, Pillar IV, to consolidate this system with the corporate component", said the Deputy Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Dan Armeanu. The total value of the net assets, registered on September 30, 2019, by the privately administered pension funds was 59.10 billion lei (12.44 billion euros). The annual growth rate registered was 26.86pct. On September 30, 2019, some 7.38 million participants were registered in the privately administered pension system, almost 1.75pct more than at the end of 2018. At the end of September 2019, as many as 492,079 participants were registered in the optional pension system, 4.22pct more than at the end of 2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu conveys new US Ambassador accession to Visa Waiver is of outmost importance to Romanians Foreign Affairs Minister Bodgan Aurescu welcomed on Saturday agreed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, in which context the Romanian official brought to mind the objective, of an outmost importance to Romanians, of (...)

Football: UEFA rules no racist behaviour at UEFA European Qualifiers match between Romania and Sweden The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided that at the match between Romania's and Sweden's national teams, taking place on the National Arena of Bucharest, on 15 November, in the UEFA European qualifiers, there was no racist behaviour of Romanian supporters, as guest players (...)

Basescu: European Parliament to debate resolution on Romanian Revolution People's Movement Party (PMP) MEP and former president Traian Basescu announces that the European Parliament (EP) will start a debate in Strasbourg on Monday on a resolution concerning the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, which is going to be voted on in the EP's plenary session on (...)

US Embassy in Bucharest announces Ambassador Hans Klemm has left Romania US Embassy in Bucharest has announced on Saturday that Ambassador Hans Klemm has completed his mandate and left Romania today. "Thank you for the warmth you welcomed me with everywhere in Romania. Happy holidays to everyone!," reads the message Ambassador Hans Klemm sent, according to (...)

ForMin Aurescu to receive Saturday new US ambassador in Bucharest Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will receive on Saturday the ambassador agreed of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, for presenting the copies of his credentials, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Adrian (...)

UDMR Covasna demands that President acknowledge Tokes Laszlo's merits for sparking 1989 Revolution The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Covasna, Tamas Sandor, demands that President Klaus Iohannis acknowledge the merits that Bishop Tokes Laszlo had during the December 1989 Revolution. He mentioned on Friday afternoon, at a press conference, that Tokes Laszlo (...)

Romania has the fastest growth in the EU of GDP and Actual Individual Consumption / capita in the period 2016-2018 By Constantin Radut Today the EU Statistical Office, Eurostat, has released information on two important indicators regarding the living standards and economic power of the EU member states. Their significance is special in the current situation in which Brexit weakens Europe's economic (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |