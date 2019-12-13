Value of total assets administered in private pension system reaches almost 13bn euros

Value of total assets administered in private pension system reaches almost 13bn euros. The value of total assets under administration, at the level of the entire private pension system, reached 61.53 billion lei (12.95 billion euros), on September 30, 2019, increasing by 24.04pct compared to December 2018, according to a release of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) regarding the evolution of the private pensions market in the first nine months of 2019. At the end of September 2019, the share of private pensions in Gross Domestic Product was 6.22pct compared to 5.22pct in December 2018. "This evolution shows us that the pension funds offer high returns, in the long term, under the condition of a prudent risk dispersion. We are confident that this positive evolution will continue next year, when we hope to witness the emergence of the first occupational pension funds, Pillar IV, to consolidate this system with the corporate component", said the Deputy Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Authority, Dan Armeanu. The total value of the net assets, registered on September 30, 2019, by the privately administered pension funds was 59.10 billion lei (12.44 billion euros). The annual growth rate registered was 26.86pct. On September 30, 2019, some 7.38 million participants were registered in the privately administered pension system, almost 1.75pct more than at the end of 2018. At the end of September 2019, as many as 492,079 participants were registered in the optional pension system, 4.22pct more than at the end of 2018.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]