December 13, 2019

UDMR Covasna demands that President acknowledge Tokes Laszlo's merits for sparking 1989 Revolution
The leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Covasna, Tamas Sandor, demands that President Klaus Iohannis acknowledge the merits that Bishop Tokes Laszlo had during the December 1989 Revolution. He mentioned on Friday afternoon, at a press conference, that Tokes Laszlo "will remain in the history books, with or without distinction", but believes that he deserves to be rewarded for his contribution 30 years ago to the outbreak of the protests in western Timisoara. "I would like to propose to Mr. President Klaus Iohannis, that, after he has finished withdrawing the distinctions of the people who have criminal convictions, to make an introspection and to acknowledge the merits of Mr. Tokes Laszlo regarding the events in Timisoara 30 years ago that led to the Revolution of 1989, because we are in anniversary year and in a few days we will reach the anniversary of the date when the events in Timisoara occurred and afterwards in the whole country took place. Mr. President started his second term, it is time to show that he is a man of principles and to recognize the role of the bishop Tokes Laszlo, who will be present in history textbooks regardless, otherwise, of distinction or not. But it would be fair so, to receive what he deserves after 30 years of history of modern Romania," said Tamas Sandor, who is also the president of Covasna County Council. The mayor of central Sfantu Gheorghe, Antal Arpad, recently told AGERPRES that the Romanian Post should issue a stamp with Laszlo Tokes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the events of December 1989, which led to the change of the communist regime. He also said that Tokes Laszlo does not have a revolutionary certificate, although he was in the middle of the events in Timisoara, unlike others who took advantage of the Revolution.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)

