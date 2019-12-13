ForMin Aurescu to receive Saturday new US ambassador in Bucharest

ForMin Aurescu to receive Saturday new US ambassador in Bucharest. Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will receive on Saturday the ambassador agreed of the United States of America in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, for presenting the copies of his credentials, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). Adrian Zuckerman was confirmed by the US Senate on November 20. A lawyer by trade, Zuckerman emigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and speaks fluent Romanian. He replaces Hans Klemm who was the US ambassador to Romania since September 21, 2015. Last days, President Klaus Iohannis granted Hans Klemm the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of "Great Cross", with the head of state emphasizing during the ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace that the American official is a "professional", with an extraordinary contribution to the development of the US-Romanian bilateral relations. "Mr. Ambassador, at this moment, when your mission in Bucharest is nearing its end, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America is stronger and more dynamic than at any time in its history. The marking in 2020 of 140 years of diplomatic relations between our countries takes place in a bilateral context that we can be proud of," said Iohannis. Hans Klemm showed that during his four years in office, among his priorities were: promoting US national security in collaboration with its ally, promoting democracy and strengthening democratic institutions, supporting freedom of expression and religious denominations, upholding the state of law and the fight against corruption, promoting prosperity.