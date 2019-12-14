US Embassy in Bucharest announces Ambassador Hans Klemm has left Romania

US Embassy in Bucharest has announced on Saturday that Ambassador Hans Klemm has completed his mandate and left Romania today. "Thank you for the warmth you welcomed me with everywhere in Romania. Happy holidays to everyone!," reads the message Ambassador Hans Klemm sent, according to a post on the Facebook page of the US diplomatic representation in Bucharest. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will welcome on Saturday agreed Ambassador of the US to Romania Adrian Zuckerman, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed. Adrian Zuckerman was confirmed by the US Senate on November 20. A lawyer by trade, Zuckerman emigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and speaks fluent Romanian. He replaces Hans Klemm who was the US ambassador to Romania since September 21, 2015. President Klaus Iohannis has recently granted Hans Klemm the National Order of the "Star of Romania" in the rank of "Great Cross," with the head of state emphasizing during the ceremony held at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the US official is a "professional," with an extraordinary contribution to the development of US-Romanian bilateral relations. "Mr. Ambassador, at this moment, when your mission in Bucharest is nearing its end, the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America is stronger and more dynamic than at any time in its history. The marking in 2020 of 140 years of diplomatic relations between our countries takes place in a bilateral context that we can be proud of," said Iohannis. Hans Klemm showed that during his four years in office, among his priorities were: promoting US national security in collaboration with its ally, promoting democracy and strengthening democratic institutions, supporting freedom of expression and religious denominations, upholding the state of law and the fight against corruption, promoting prosperity.