December 14, 2019

Basescu: European Parliament to debate resolution on Romanian Revolution
People's Movement Party (PMP) MEP and former president Traian Basescu announces that the European Parliament (EP) will start a debate in Strasbourg on Monday on a resolution concerning the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, which is going to be voted on in the EP's plenary session on Thursday. "The Romanian Revolution in the debate of the European Parliament! This unique event will take place in Strasbourg, on Monday. A resolution about the Romanian Revolution of December 1989 will be debated on. The debate will take place on 16 December, exactly 30 years after the beginning of the Revolution in Timisoara, and the voting on the resolution in Parliament's plenary session will be held on 19 December 2019," MEP Traian Basescu wrote on his Facebook page. At the same time, Basescu points out that all 32 MEPs representing the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) Alliance, Pro Romania, PMP and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) have come up with proposals referring to the text draft and will endorse it in the EP voting. "Another good thing is that all 32 Romanian MEPs, regardless of their political affiliation, could make proposals on the draft and will endorse it in the plenary session. As important is that the leaders of all parliamentary groups agreed with the EPP group's proposal to introduce in the EP's plenary session debate the resolution on the Romanian Revolution," the PMP MEP, Traian Basescu, also mentioned in the post on the social media page. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Fratila, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

