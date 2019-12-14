ForMin Aurescu conveys new US Ambassador accession to Visa Waiver is of outmost importance to Romanians

ForMin Aurescu conveys new US Ambassador accession to Visa Waiver is of outmost importance to Romanians. Foreign Affairs Minister Bodgan Aurescu welcomed on Saturday agreed US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, for the presentation of the copies of the letters of credence, in which context the Romanian official brought to mind the objective, of an outmost importance to Romanians, of Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver Program. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, Minister Aurescu wished a warm welcome to the US Ambassador on his come back to Romania, having voiced the Romanian side's satisfaction with the uninterrupted US diplomatic representation in Bucharest, on an ambassador level. Furthermore, the minister wished the new ambassador a great deal of success in fulfilling his mandate and assured him of all the support of the Foreign Ministry and his own to this end. "Bogdan Aurescu evoked the solidity of the bilateral Strategic Partnership, which is in full development and strengthening, particularly after the very consistent and successful meeting of August this year between President Klaus Iohannis and President Donald Trump. On the occasion of the meeting at the highest level, the areas of the Strategic Partnership, of a common priority interest, were enlarged, and Minister Bogdan Aurescu showed that a continuous follow-up process is needed, to allow the full implementation of the strategic decisions adopted, including in the area of energy security and the 5G area," the release reads. At the same time, the two officials reviewed the priorities of the bilateral relation, in the preparation of the political-diplomatic dialogue of 2020, when 140 years since the establishment of bilateral relations are marked, in this context, Aurescu having brought to mind aspects approached in the recently held very good talk with the US Secretary of State. Aurescu voiced the conviction that, through the active involvement of the two sides, a new session of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US could be organized shortly, pointing out the Romanian side's interest in strengthening cooperation and coordination on all thematic aspects managed by the bilateral working groups within it. "There was also an exchange of opinions on the regional security context, with Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscoring that Romania is a trustful ally of the US, particularly involved and pro-active in the Black Sea region and highlighted the need to enhance the US military presence on Romania's territory," the release also mentions. The quoted source mentions that Minister Bogdan Aurescu brought to mind the objective, of an outmost importance for the Romanian citizens, of Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver Program. At the same time, he mentioned that the Romanian society is one of the most pro-transatlantic and pro-US of Europe, and Romania acts constantly inside the EU and NATO for strengthening the transatlantic connection. The release also shows agreed Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman voiced his firm commitment to contribute to the sturdy development of the Strategic Partnership, having underscored the appreciation which Romania enjoys from President Donald Trump and the entire US Administration and having mentioned that "Romania cannot have a better friend than the US." The US diplomat noted the outstanding transformation of Romania in the 30 years since the 1989 Revolution, as the country has become one of the firmest allies of the US, a NATO and EU member, with a robust democracy, with respect for the rule of law and the market economy, the release also reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

