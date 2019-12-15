Romanian Revolution 1989, by US composer Aaron Garber has world premiere Sunday night in Timisoara

Romanian Revolution 1989, by US composer Aaron Garber has world premiere Sunday night in Timisoara. The only lyric opera dedicated to the 1989 Revolution in Timisoara, dubbed "Romanian Revolution 1989", written by the US composer Aaron Garber will have its first night on Sunday at the National Theatre of western City of Timisoara, and will benefit from the interpretation of the Western University (UVT)'s Music and Theatre Faculty (FMT) students. The project's manager Mihai Popean with the FMT told AGERPRES that the opera is written in a compositional manner in which the public will easily recognise themselves, and although a contemporary opus, the moments of dramatic catharsis will be backed by an absolutely exceptional music. "It's a world premiere, we have nothing to compare it with. It's a leverage, yet it's a moment of highest responsibility because being the birth of an opera, it is the moment when we have to prove an outstanding accuracy in reflecting the composer's intention. But, it is also about a historical event that is something very special to us, linking the new students' generation with our generation, the ones who have been through this event. They only know these things from stories and we have now the opportunity to be together at the reunion between generations. For Timisoara, in particular, this event is important because it is the very soul of the Revolution. By thinking of everything that happens even inside the Opera building and in the Opera Square, I saw at the rehearsals many tears in the eyes of those who play and of the various participants, meaning that the opera is emotionally touching a truth of ours, a very personal one. That is why it is a very special responsibility," Mihai Popean said. He added that Aaron Garber has made a thorough research on this topic, has studied all the sources and imagined this opera from the outlook of a family that is the main piece of what is going on. The musical project has reached the Music and Theatre Faculty through the Rotary Opera Club, the representatives of which said that "30 years from the Romanian Revolution make us assume the Ceausescu dictatorship's bloody destiny, and also the certainty of a rebirth of the Romanian people within truth, justice and freedom."AGERPRES(RO - author: Otilia Halunga, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]