December 15, 2019

Two gold, three silver, six bronze medals for Romanian boxers at Balkan Championships 2019
Steluta Duta (48 kg) and Maria Nechita (57 kg) are the winners of the gold medals of the Balkan Boxing Championships 2019 of Antalya, Turkey, while Eszter Torok (54 kg), Georgiana Mogos (+81 kg) and Gabriel Schiopu (52 kg) grabbed the silver medals. Steluta Duta, 37 y/o, with European gold and world silver in her portfolio, won the first gold medal of the Balkan Boxing Championships 2019 in the 48 kg category, after defeating in the finals the Turkish Melek Yamak 4-1. Maria Nechita got a clear 5-0 victory in the 57 kg category against the Turkish Cakir Cansu. In the 54 kg category finals, Eszter Torok was overrun 5-0 by Turkish Surmeneli Tugcenaz, while in the +81 kg category, Georgiana Mogos lost by abandon in second round to Turkish Guneri Elif. The only Romanian male boxer qualified in the finals Gabriel Schiopu (52 kg), was defeated 5-0 by Turkish Ciftci Batuhan and snached the silver medal. Alina Codreanu (51 kg), Cristina Cosma (60 kg), Dana Borzei (64 kg), George Dumitrescu (63 kg), Andrei Aradoaie (81 kg) and Cristian Filip (91 kg) have won the bronze medals.AGERPRES(RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

