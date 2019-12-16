European Parliament to issue its first resolution on the topic of Romania's anti-Communist revolution



The day marking 30 years since the Romanian revolution against dictator Nicolae Ceausescu started, the European Parliament debates in Strasbourg on Monday a resolution on the event that changed the fate of Romania. It is the first official standing of the European institution on the topic of Romania's revolution. In Bucharest, the Parliament also convenes in a solemn session to be attended by President Klaus Iohannis.