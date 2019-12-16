​Former police intelligence boss, a fan of ayahuasca "tea", arrested in case of massive use of high risk drugs

​Former police intelligence boss, a fan of ayahuasca "tea", arrested in case of massive use of high risk drugs. A former head of an intelligence department of Romania's Interior Ministry, his partner and a British citizens have been retained for 30 days in a drug trafficking case, judicial sources have told news agency Mediafax. Gelu Oltean, former head of DIPI, a section that used to answer to the Ministry before its restructuring several years ago, is also facing a separate inquiry by anti-graft prosecutors. [Read the article in HotNews]