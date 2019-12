Endava Leases 12,500 Sqm in Forte Partners' U-Center Office Project

Endava Leases 12,500 Sqm in Forte Partners' U-Center Office Project. UK software and IT services provider Endava has leased 12,500 square meters of office space in the U Center office project developed by Forte Partners in the Tineretului area in downtown Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]