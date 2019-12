MedLife Completes Acquisition of Lotus Hospital in Ploiesti

MedLife Completes Acquisition of Lotus Hospital in Ploiesti. MedLife Medical System, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Lotus Hospital in Ploiesti, which had a turnover of EUR3.9 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]