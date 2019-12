Romgaz Seeks 20% Stake in Black Sea Neptun Deep Exploration

Romgaz Seeks 20% Stake in Black Sea Neptun Deep Exploration. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) seeks to acquire a 20% stake in the deep-water exploration block Neptun Deep, company general manager Adrian Volintiru said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]