Footwear Retailer CCC Opens New Store, In Bacau; Expects To Close 2019 With 71 Units In Romania
Dec 16, 2019
Polish footwear retailer CCC, the second largest player on the Romanian footwear market, has announced the opening of a store within shopping center Hello Shopping Park in Bacau, as well as of three other units throughout the month of December, in Husi, Balotesti and Braila, (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]