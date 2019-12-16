Footwear Retailer CCC Opens New Store, In Bacau; Expects To Close 2019 With 71 Units In Romania

Polish footwear retailer CCC, the second largest player on the Romanian footwear market, has announced the opening of a store within shopping center Hello Shopping Park in Bacau, as well as of three other units throughout the month of December, in Husi, Balotesti and Braila, (...)