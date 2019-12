AFI Europe Acquires NEPI Rockcastle's Romanian Office Portfolio for EUR300M

AFI Europe N.V. has completed the acquisition of NEPI Rockcastle's office portfolio in Romania, with a global lettable area of 118,500 square meters, in a deal of over EUR300 million.