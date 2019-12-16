UPDATE Romania govt. to take responsibility before Parliament for 2020 budget bill

UPDATE Romania govt. to take responsibility before Parliament for 2020 budget bill. The Liberal Government would take responsibility before the Parliament for the 2020 budget law, in a procedure expected to take place on December 23, according to Liberal sources. This comes as PM Ludovic Orban had said the government would pick this option in case the budget bill risked postponement.UPDATE PM Orban announced officially on Monday afternoon that indeed his Government would take responsibility for the budget bill before the Parliament on December 23. [Read the article in HotNews]