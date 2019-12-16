Hexagon Group Of Firms Sells Three Office Space Projects In Cluj-Napoca For EUR30M
Dec 16, 2019
Hexagon Group Of Firms Sells Three Office Space Projects In Cluj-Napoca For EUR30M.
Hexagon group of firms, controlled by Florin Maris and Raul Ciurtin, has signed an agreement of EUR30 million for the sale of a portfolio of office space buildings in Cluj-Napoca, namely, Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, respectively, to Ideal Projects (...)
