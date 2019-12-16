 
December 16, 2019

Hexagon Group Of Firms Sells Three Office Space Projects In Cluj-Napoca For EUR30M
Hexagon group of firms, controlled by Florin Maris and Raul Ciurtin, has signed an agreement of EUR30 million for the sale of a portfolio of office space buildings in Cluj-Napoca, namely, Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, respectively, to Ideal Projects (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Posts Second Largest Car Registration Growth in EU in Jan-Nov Romania posted the second biggest annual growth in car registrations in the European Union in January-November, of 21.5%, and ranks 14th by volume with 147,789 new cars registered, ACEA data showed Tuesday.

Iulian Dascalu Plans to Build Biggest Real Estate Project in Romania at Romexpo The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania has started the necessary steps to secure the permits needed to begin the real estate project at Romexpo, according to Bucharest City Hall data, and the project is backed by the Iulius Group of businessman Iulian (...)

Romania Drafts 2020 Budget on 3.59% Deficit, 4.1% GDP Growth Romania's 2020 state budget will be based on a gross domestic product of RON1.129 trillion, a projected economic growth of 4.1% and a deficit of 3.59% of GDP, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.

Orban says 2020 budget provides for amounts to increase pensions, salaries, according to legislation Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday that the draft budget for next year provides for the amounts needed to increase pensions from September 1, according to the pension law, but also for salary increases, provided for in the law of unitary pay. "In next year's state budget law and (...)

Romania's Central Bank Greenligths Banca Romaneasca-EximBank Deal Romania’s central bank has given the green light to the acquisition by state-owned EximBank of Banca Romaneasca from the National Bank of Greece, one of the largest Greek financial groups, which suffered a lot during the Greek crisis and now has to sell its banks (...)

NNDKP Merges with Cluj Law Firm to Consolidate Position on Transylvania Market Law firm NNDKP (Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen) is merging with a law firm in Cluj-Napoca – Paun Ciprian si Asociatii (PCA Law Office), to consolidate its position on the market in that city. This move helps NNDKP strengthen its Legal & Tax (...)

UPDATEIohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice President Klaus Iohannis said, in his speech delivered at the Romanian National Opera of Timisoara, that denying the existence of an anti-communist revolution in Romania of 1989 represents "a shameful act of denying the huge human sacrifice." He brought to mind that, 30 years ago, in (...)

 

