Hexagon Group Of Firms Sells Three Office Space Projects In Cluj-Napoca For EUR30M

Hexagon Group Of Firms Sells Three Office Space Projects In Cluj-Napoca For EUR30M. Hexagon group of firms, controlled by Florin Maris and Raul Ciurtin, has signed an agreement of EUR30 million for the sale of a portfolio of office space buildings in Cluj-Napoca, namely, Vivido Business Center, Advancity Business Center and Cube Office, respectively, to Ideal Projects (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]