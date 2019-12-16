ForMin Aurescu, meeting Korean counterpart: Romania wishes to capitalise on Strategic Partnership on a higher level

Romania is interested in capitalising on the Strategic Partnership with the Republic of Korea on a higher level, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said, in a meeting with his Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. The meeting between the two officials took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe (ASEM) meeting of foreign ministers, in Madrid. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, the dialogue between the two dignitaries occasioned a review of the excellent stage of the bilateral relations, consolidated both during the almost 30 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations and based on the over 10 years of Strategic Partnership between the two states. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted Romania's interest in capitalising on the Strategic Partnership existing between the two countries on a higher level, through sustained actions for strengthening political dialogue and developing the economic cooperation. The two ministers agreed to organise events next year in the two countries, for marking the 30 years of diplomatic relations," MAE pointed out. The Romanian chief diplomat underscored the importance of consolidating the Romanian - South-Korean economic relations by capitalising on the various opportunities provided in the area of commercial exchanges. He encouraged the South-Korean firms and companies to have a stronger investment presence in the Romanian economy. Minister Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the importance of organising next year the tenth session of the Joint Committee on industrial cooperation. Moreover, he asked the Korean side to speed up the procedure of authorising the Romanian meat exports on the South-Korean market. At the same time, he thanked the South-Korean side for the support in opening the negotiations on Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), support reconfirmed by his counterpart. The two high officials carried out an opinion exchange on the very good cooperation of the two states within the UN, MAE also showed.