ForMin Aurescu, meeting Vietnamese counterpart: Romania supports development of EU - Vietnam relations
Romania supports the development o the EU - Vietnam relations, recently consolidated by signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA), Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated during a meeting with his counterpart from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh. The meeting between the two officials took place on Monday, on the sidelines of the meeting of Asia-Europe (ASEM) foreign ministers in Madrid. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, the talks of the two officials highlighted the positive dynamics of the bilateral political dialogue and the very good cooperation within the regional and international forums. "At the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister's proposal, the two high dignitaries agreed on organising relevant events next year to mark the 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two states. Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for the development of the EU-Vietnam relations, recently consolidated by signing the the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (IPA)," MAE points out. On the same occasion, the two dignitaries underscored the need to substantiate the economic dimension of the Romanian-Vietnamese relations, insisting on the measures to promote bilateral commerce. The head of the Romanian diplomacy pleaded for the fast completion of the process of authorising the exports of Romanian products of animal origin, honey and agricultural products on the market of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. In turn, Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the development potential of the bilateral cooperation in the labour force area. At the same time, they approached the cooperation in the education area, with Minister Aurescu bringing to mind the high number of Vietnamese graduates of Romanian education institutions, who speak Romanian and hold relevant positions in Vietnam. The two ministers also discussed the very good cooperation so far of the two states within the international organisations, particularly the UN, MAE also shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

