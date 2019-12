OMV Petrom Acquires Art Petrol Filling Stations; Reaches 558 Units In Romania

OMV Petrom Acquires Art Petrol Filling Stations; Reaches 558 Units In Romania. Romania’s Competition Council on Monday said it has approved a transaction whereby OMV Petrom Marketing is acquiring the filling stations held by Art Petrol SRL in Romania. Following the deal, OMV Petrom reaches a 558-filling station chain in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]