Antitrust Body Clears Profi Room Food To Take Over Some Retail Spaces Of Pram Maya. Romania’s Competition Council on Monday said it has approved a transaction whereby Profi Rom Food SRL plans to take over eighteen retail spaces under the sole control of the company Pram Maya SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]