New US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman to be received by President Iohannis.

The new US Ambassador to Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman takes over his office officially on Tuesday when he will be received by President Klaus Iohannis to submit his letter of credence. Zuckerman, a lawyer of Romanian origin, is fluent in Romanian.