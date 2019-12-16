Banca Transilvania Extends Share Buyback Period; Seeks To Repurchase RON39M Additional Shares

Banca Transilvania Extends Share Buyback Period; Seeks To Repurchase RON39M Additional Shares. The Board of Directors of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, by assets, on Monday approved the extension of the period for the buyback of TLV shares, until January 23, 2020, and the supplementation of the number of repurchased shares, according to a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]