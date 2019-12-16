UPDATEIohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice

UPDATEIohannis: Saying that in 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution, shameful act of denying human sacrifice. President Klaus Iohannis said, in his speech delivered at the Romanian National Opera of Timisoara, that denying the existence of an anti-communist revolution in Romania of 1989 represents "a shameful act of denying the huge human sacrifice." He brought to mind that, 30 years ago, in Timisoara, the communist regime was defeated for the first time and "the first sign of liberty was given." He invited all the participants to hold a moment of silence together, to honour the memory of the heroes and martyrs, and then started to talk about the Revolution. "Three decades ago, the people from Timisoara, led by noble feelings of solidarity and courage, lit the spark of the Revolution. After a long period of time, almost 45 years under a totalitarian regime, our nation started to free itself. The weak flames of the candles lit by the locals in the Maria Square, in protesting against an abuse of the repressive authorities, planted the seed of revolt. In the next hours and days, a lot of blood was shed on the streets of Timisoara, in the name of freedom and democracy. The blood of our fellow citizens! For the first time, people started to said aloud what their conscience dictated them to say, believing that the bullets cannot kill their ideals or break their dreams," said the President. He added that Timisoara ceased to be just a city 30 years ago, when it became a symbol - "the living and undeniable spirit of our much dreamed freedom." "An European spirit that appeared from the darkest night of humiliation, fear and terror. United by a single wish, the people from Timisoara had the courage to fight for the freedom of our nation. Their courage came from the need for dignity of a nation that was held captive in the totalitarian darkness by an anti-Romanian communist regime, illegitimate and criminal (...)." He added that he cannot think of the days of December 1989 'without a deep feeling," which "cannot be compared with the suffering of those who lost their relatives, who looked for their fellows and never found them again, who are still waiting for justice to be made." "The correct assumption of the facts of the December 1989 revolution, as well as the public condemnation of the crimes of communism represent extremely important steps in defending the memory of our heroes, as well as for preventing some mean disguises of those taking advantage of the passage of time and implicitly of the collective memory dilution. Saying today that in Romania of 1989 there wasn't an anti-communist revolution is a shameful act of the huge human sacrifice," Iohannis said. The head of state laid a wreath at the Heroes Monument in Timisoara, participated in the memorial service for the martyrs of the December 1989 Revolution at the Metropolitan Orthodox Cathedral and participated in the moment of silence and lighting of the "Immortality Candles" at the Romanian National Opera. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

