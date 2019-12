NNDKP Merges with Cluj Law Firm to Consolidate Position on Transylvania Market

NNDKP Merges with Cluj Law Firm to Consolidate Position on Transylvania Market. Law firm NNDKP (Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen) is merging with a law firm in Cluj-Napoca – Paun Ciprian si Asociatii (PCA Law Office), to consolidate its position on the market in that city. This move helps NNDKP strengthen its Legal & Tax (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]