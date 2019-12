Romania Drafts 2020 Budget on 3.59% Deficit, 4.1% GDP Growth

Romania's 2020 state budget will be based on a gross domestic product of RON1.129 trillion, a projected economic growth of 4.1% and a deficit of 3.59% of GDP, finance ministry data showed Tuesday.