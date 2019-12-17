CSAT endorses 2020 budget proposals for defence and security institutions

CSAT endorses 2020 budget proposals for defence and security institutions. Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) endorsed, on Tuesday, the budget proposals for 2020 for the institutions with responsibilities in the field of national defence and security. During the meeting, the CSAT analyzed the budget proposals for 2020 in the case of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service and the Protection and Guard Service, a document that was endorsed, informs the Presidential Administration. According to the quoted source, the Ministry of National Defence also maintained the allocation of 2pct of GDP in 2020, a percentage agreed by the National Political Agreement on increasing the financing of Defence. The approved funds will allow the financing of the programs for the endowment of the Romanian Army. "The amounts approved for the other institutions in the field of defence of the country and national security will ensure the fulfillment of the missions and objectives established and assumed by them," the Presidential Administration also shows. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]