 
Romaniapress.com

December 17, 2019

PM Orban: We want best relation with the Royal House of Romania, coordinate our international actions
Dec 17, 2019

PM Orban: We want best relation with the Royal House of Romania, coordinate our international actions.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, agreed that the Royal House and the Government need to coordinate their international actions, to obtain thus "beneficial results to be capitalized on for Romania." "Obviously, we need to have a good relation between the Royal House and Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown and the Romanian Government. And I also thanked the Royal House for their constant actions at international level meant to improve Romania's image and for all the activities they carried out and we agreed that we need to coordinate these actions, from now on, to obtain thus beneficial results to be capitalized on for Romania," stated Ludovic Orban on Tuesday, after his meeting with the Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace. Asked about the coordination of actions, the PM explained: "We will coordinate, but we need to establish a communication first about the calendar of the international visits of the Royal House members and also for receiving information about the topics they approached during the respective visits, and about any kind of project they start, which we can take over and implement, beneficial projects for Romania, of course." The head of the Executive also said on the same occasion that PNL supports the project initiated by Liberal Senator Iulia Scantei regarding the setting up of the Institute for the Memory of King Mihai I, currently pending debate in Parliament. PM Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, at the Elisabeta Palace. Upon his arrival, the head of the Executive was met by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and Prince Radu of Romania. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

AGERPRES launches photo exhibition celebrating 30 years since Revolution in University Square passage The photo exhibition called "This is how we conquered our freedom," including images of AGERPRES National News Agency's Archive was launched on Wednesday, in the University Square passage, a few hundred meters from the place where the barricade of anti-communist protesters was raised (...)

Investment Fund Vivion Acquires BCR Palace In Bucharest's Piata Universitatii Square Luxembourg-based investment fund Vivion, held by Isaac and Amir Dayan brothers from Israel, has acquired the BCR Palace in Bucharest’s Piata Universitatii (University Square), within this year’s most outstanding real estate deal, according to data on the real estate (...)

Cora Invests EUR3M In Modernizing Its Hypermarket In Bucharest's Pantelimon Area Hypermarket chain Cora, which has 11 stores in Romania, has announced investments of EUR3 million in its hypermarket in Bucharest’s Pantelimon area- the first hypermarket opened in Romania by the French-Belgian retailer.

Gov't adopts draft on modification of OUG 114, on which it will assume responsibility According to the head of the PM Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Wednesday, the Government adopted the draft modifying Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 and supplementing some normative acts. "By adopting this draft law today we are saving private pensions pillar 2, which is something (...)

Antitrust Body Fines Premier Energy SRL RON6.3M For Abuse Of Dominant Position Romania’s Competition Council has fined natural gas distributor Premier Energy SRL a total RON6.3 million (nearly EUR1.3 million), as a legal successor of the company Gaz Sud SA, for abuse of dominant position in the areas for which it held a distribution (...)

AGERPRES exhibition dedicated to Revolution of December '89 - at Sutu Palace AGERPRES National News Agency, in partnership with the Bucharest Municipality Museum, presents, at the 30th anniversary of the Revolution, a photography exhibition containing images from the AGERPRES Photographic Archive from the events of December '89. A number of 30 photos from the AGERPRES (...)

​Teacher of Turkish origin retained in Bucharest on extradition warrant issued by Erdogan regime A teacher of Turkish origin teaching English at a Bucharest high school was retained by Romanian police based on an extradition warrant issued by the Turkish authorities, the high school announced in a press release. An extradition is only possible, however, if a Romanian judge approves (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |