President Iohannis after welcoming new US Ambassador: We are determined to continue Strategic Partnership.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday new US Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman, on the occasion of the presentation of the letters of credence. "We had a very good first talk. We are determined to continue the Strategic Partnership that we have. Mr. Ambassador is very willing to fully get involved in the development of all aspects of this partnership. We reiterated together the most important aspects, the meetings I had with President Trump, the fact that Romania in NATO is a serious, credible partner, allotting the promised resources. In the economy area, we agreed to continue in a fast pace all the demarches to persuade US investors to come to Romania and to continue the very good ongoing projects," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace, after he welcomed Zuckerman. In the afternoon, the US diplomat will have a meeting with PM Ludovic Orban at the Victoria Governmental Palace. On Saturday, the new US Ambassador accredited to Romania was welcomed by Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, in which context the latter brought to mind the objective, of outmost importance for Romanians, of Romania's accessing the Visa Waiver Program. Adrian Zuckerman was confirmed in office by the US Senate on 20 November. He replaces in Bucharest Hans Klemm, who left Romania on Saturday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitesuc, editor: Cristina Zaharia)