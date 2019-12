OMV Petrom interested in Bulgarian Black Sea gas

OMV Petrom interested in Bulgarian Black Sea gas. Romanian oil major OMV Petrom eyes the takeover of the stake held by OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH in the Han Asparuh exploration field in Bulgaria, by buying the stake from OMV Exploration&Production GmbH. THe company says certain conditions have to be met before the conclusion of the deal, which is expected to take place before mid-2020. [Read the article in HotNews]