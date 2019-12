Romania's 2020 budget bill based on prospects of 4.1% economic growth, 3.58% deficit

Romania's 2020 budget bill based on prospects of 4.1% economic growth, 3.58% deficit. Romania's Finance Ministry published the budget bill for 2020 on Tuesday. It is based on prospects of 4.1% economic growth with an average yearly growth of 4.1% for 2021-2023, considerably higher than European averages. [Read the article in HotNews]