Package Of 3 Million Shares Of SIF Muntenia Sells For RON2.5M. A package of 3 million shares of regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO), which represents 0.3% of the fund's share capital, was sold for RON2.52 million Tuesday afternoon, within two DEALS-type transactions, according to stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]