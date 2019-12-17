Klomp, CBRE: Volume Of Real Estate Transactions In Cluj-Napoca Seen At EUR200M End-2019

Klomp, CBRE: Volume Of Real Estate Transactions In Cluj-Napoca Seen At EUR200M End-2019. The volume of real estate investments in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca (north-western Romania) may reach EUR200 million at the end of 2019, keeping its position as the most attractive city regarding the appetite for office space, after the capital city Bucharest, according to data from real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]